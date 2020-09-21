Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
- Effingham County deputies arrested Travis E. Hopper, 23, St. Elmo, Sept. 20 on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol and speeding. Hopper was given a notice to appear and released.
- Effingham city police arrested Dylan T. Bovay, 36, Effingham, Sept. 20 on two counts of felony criminal damage to property. Bovay was released.
- Effingham city police arrested Tara B. Szarek, 28, Edgewood, Sept. 21 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of aggravated battery to a peace officer. Szarek was in jail at last check.
- Effingham city police arrested Reuben L. Mooschekian, 24, Effingham, Sept. 21 on charge of domestic battery. Mooschekian was given a notice to appear and released.
