The Effingham Police Department reported the following incidents. There were no injuries or citations unless otherwise reported.
- At 10:46 a.m. Sept. 19 at the intersection of Temple and 2nd, a vehicle driven by George W. Wenthe, 75, Effingham, struck a vehicle driven by Aimee A. Levitt, 18, Effingham, causing Levitt’s vehicle to leave the roadway and strike and damage a porch and overhanging roofline of a residence owned by Christopher Belcher, Effingham.
- At 10:56 a.m. Sept. 19 at the intersection of Keller and Evergreen, a vehicle driven by Christina A. Dust, 44, Mode, rear-ended a vehicle driven by Jerry D. Bagwell, 70, Effingham.
At 5:48 a.m. Sept. 21 at the intersection of Raney and Stevens, a vehicle driven by Matthew D. Beck, 27, Vandalia, turned into the path of and was struck by a vehicle driven by George D. Burke, 57, Effingham.
At 8 a.m. Sept. 21 at the intersection of Temple and Mulberry, a vehicle driven by Chi Man Lei, 32, Mattoon, lost control and left the roadway, striking and damaging a stop sign, two street signs and one sign post owned by the City of Effingham.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.