Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
- Effingham County deputies arrested Derek L. Thoele, 32, St. Elmo, Sept. 20 on Fayette County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of driving while license suspended. Thoele posted $575 and was released.
- Effingham city police arrested Byron L. Ashley, 42, Effingham, Sept. 20 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of disorderly conduct and Clay County warrant for driving while license revoked. Ashley was in jail at last check.
- Effingham city police arrested Gary L. Bocek, 45, Buffalo, Sept. 20 on charge of disorderly conduct. Bocek was given notice to appear and released.
- Effingham city police arrested Isabella R. Gardner, 26, Effingham, Sept. 21 on charge of disorderly conduct. Gardner was given notice to appear and released.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Roger Kirkman Sr., 59, Stewardson, Sept. 21 on an Effingham County attachment for contempt. Kirkman Sr. posted $300 and was released.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Tifiani Lindemann, 24, Newton, Sept. 21 on an Effingham County warrant for possession of less than 5 grams of meth. Lindemann was in jail at last check.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Heather Allen, 43, Vandalia, Sept. 21 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of retail theft. Allen posted $575 and was released.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Paije Dulaney, 31, Edgewood, Sept. 21 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of driving while license suspended. Dulaney was released on $5,000 recognizance bond.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Steven Godfrey, 28, Christopher, Sept. 21 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of aggravated domestic battery/strangulation. Godfrey was released on $10,000 recognizance bond.
- Altamont police arrested Joseph Kraus, 41, Cowden, Sept. 22 on charges of driving while license revoked and possession of less than 5 grams of meth. Kraus was in jail at last check.
