The Effingham Police Department reported the following incidents. There were no injuries or citations unless otherwise reported.
- At 5:19 p.m. Sept. 16 south of the intersection of Linden and Fayette, a vehicle driven by Dora P. Palma Gonzalez, 49, Decatur, struck a vehicle driven by Darah N. Gill, 36, Flora.
- At 3:01 a.m. Sept. 17 at the intersection of Pike and Raney, a vehicle driven by Joseph E. Harris, 40, Buckatunna, MS, struck a semi driven by Paul T. Yates, 57, Beecher City. Both drivers as well as a passenger in Harris’ vehicle, Bridget J. Leggette, 44, Laurel, MS, sustained injuries, and all were transported by ambulance to HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital for treatment. Harris was ticketed for Driving While License Suspended, Failure to Yield, and Operating an Uninsured Motor Vehicle.
- At 8:54 p.m. Sept. 18 at the intersection of Fayette and the NB I-57/EB I-70 entrance ramp, a vehicle driven by John R. Dorko, 60, Greenacres, FL, rear-ended a vehicle driven by Maya R. Arellano, 67, Effingham.
- At 5:43 a.m. Sept. 20 at the intersection of Fayette and Outer Belt West, a vehicle driven by Brad W. Kabbes, 58, Effingham, rear-ended a vehicle driven by Daniel E. Regenhardt, 40, Effingham.
- At 5:58 p.m. Sept. 13 at the intersection of Maple and Fayette, a vehicle driven by Jose L. Rodriguez, 25, Effingham, struck a vehicle driven by Stephanie B. Hoffman, 44, Effingham. Rodriguez was ticketed for Operating an Uninsured Motor Vehicle.
- At 9:55 a.m. Sept. 17 at 2900 N. 3rd, a vehicle driven by Emma J. Fearday, 21, Sigel, rear-ended a vehicle driven by Shawn P. Leslie, 42, Eldon, MO.
- At 4:19 p.m. Sept. 17 at the intersection of Willow and Wabash, a vehicle driven by Richard D. Light, 73, Teutopolis, struck a vehicle driven by Juan C. Diaz-Hernandez, 30, Effingham.
- At 5:28 p.m. Sept. 18 at 1607 W. Wernsing, a vehicle driven by Enrique R. Mendoza, 36, Danville, drove over a curb, through a grassy area, and struck and damaged a chain link fence owned by Shawn Fitzjarrald, Effingham. The fence then struck and damaged a parked vehicle owned by Dennis McMahon, Montrose. Mendoza was ticketed for Driving Under the Influence, No Valid Driver’s License, and Operating an Uninsured Motor Vehicle.
- At 5:45 a.m. Sept. 19 at the intersection of Evergreen and the entrance ramp for SB I-57/WB I-70, a semi driven by Loyd A. Horton, 56, Ft. Worth, TX, pulled into the path of and was struck by a vehicle driven by Tarah E. Fred, 34, Cicero, IN. Fred was ticketed for Driving While License Suspended.
- Dustin L. Voris, 36, Altamont, was cited Sept. 16 for Violation of Classification – No Motorcycle Endorsement.
- Daniel E. Hall, 35, Altamont, was cited Sept. 19 for Criminal Trespass to Real Property.
