Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
- Effingham city police arrested Rusty J. Weber, 35, Effingham, Sept. 19 on charge of domestic battery. Weber posted $250 and was released.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Austin P. Frazier, 22, Wayne City, Sept. 20 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of aggravated battery. Frazier was in jail at last check.
- Effingham city police arrested Savannah L. Ellis, 29, Effingham, Sept. 20 on Richland County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of possession of less than 5 grams of meth. Ellis was given notice to appear and released.
