The Effingham Police Department reported the following incidents. There were no injuries or citations unless otherwise reported.

  • At 6:30 a.m. Sept. 12 at 1018 N. Henrietta, a vehicle driven by James L. Mayhood, 58, Effingham, backed into a vehicle driven by Phyllis E. Eskew, 56, Effingham.
  • At 5:21 a.m. Sept. 16 at the intersection of 3rd and Effingham, a vehicle driven by Jodie L. Alexander, 44, Mattoon, rear-ended a vehicle driven by Anthony P. Kortte, 21, Effingham.
  • At 7:52 p.m. Sept. 17 at 1702 W. Evergreen, a vehicle driven by Matthew J. Simpson, 30, Effingham, backed into a vehicle driven by Daniel A. Dust, 33, Effingham.

  • At 5:04 p.m. Sept. 14 at the intersection of Temple and Cleveland, a vehicle driven by Michael J. Burner, 69, Effingham, pulled into the path of and was struck by a vehicle driven by Christine M. Davoli, 50, Effingham. Burner was ticketed for Failure to Yield.

  • Veronica L. Hewkin, 24, Effingham, was cited Sept. 14 for Retail Theft.

