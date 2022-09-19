Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
- Effingham County deputies arrested Geordi R. Siebert, 32, Mason, Sept. 18 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of bad checks with intent to obtain control of property. Siebert posted $375 and was released.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Roger L. Kirkman Jr., 30, Stewardson, Sept. 18 on Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of criminal damage to property between $500 and $10,000. Kirkman Jr. was in jail at last check.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Jeff A. Hopper, 45, St. Elmo, Sept. 19 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of retail theft of display merchandise less than $300. Hopper was in jail at last check.
- Effingham city police arrested Ethan A. Nettles, 24, Effingham, Sept. 19 on charge of failure to register as a sex offender. Nettles was in jail at last check.
- Effingham city police arrested Dustin A. Hall, 40, Effingham, Sept. 19 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of possession of less than 5 grams of meth. Hall was in jail at last check.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Brayden L. Aldredge, 24, Louisville, Sept. 19 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of driving while license suspended. Aldredge posted $225 and was released.
