The Effingham Police Department reported the following incidents. There were no injuries or citations unless otherwise reported.
- Natasha L. Shamhart, 34, Newton, was cited Aug. 30 for unlawful use of weapons, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance (heroin), resisting or obstructing a peace officer, illegal possession of hypodermic needle/syringe, possession of drug paraphernalia.
- At 9:08 a.m. Aug. 31 at the intersection of Pembroke and Willow, a vehicle driven by Andrew S. Leachman, 48, Newton, rear-ended a vehicle driven by Brittany N. Griffith, 35, Newton.
- Rafael D. Iglesias, 22, Effingham, was cited Aug. 28 for retail theft.
