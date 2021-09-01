Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
- Effingham city police arrested Mark E. Mears, 43, Altamont, Aug. 31 on charges of possession of meth, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and operating an uninsured motor vehicle. Mears was given notice to appear and released.
- Thomas R. Sprackeln, 30, Effingham, began serving Aug. 31 an 18-month sentence in Illinois Department of Corrections for domestic battery.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Derek L. Pontious, 30, Mason, Aug. 31 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of possession of between 100 and 500 grams of cannabis and new charges of possession of meth, operating an uninsured motor vehicle and disobeying a traffic control device. Pontious was in jail at last check.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Shyanne L. McCarty, 22, Beecher City, Aug. 31 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to return from furlough. McCarty was in jail at last check.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Bethanie L. Hufford, 28, Vandalia, Aug. 31 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of possession of meth. Hufford was given notice to appear and released.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Raymond Feltnet, 30, Vandalia, Aug. 31 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of theft. Feltnet was in jail at last check.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Jennifer N. Cochran-Moore, 30, Clay City, Aug. 31 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of possession of meth. Cochran-Moore was given notice to appear and released.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.