Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
- Kevin D. Malone, 61, Effingham, began serving on Sept. 16 a six-day sentence for aggravated battery.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Heather R. Miller, 47, Mason, Sept. 16 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of possession of less than 5 grams of meth. Miller posted $575 and was released.
- Illinois State Police arrested Gregory N. Case, 52, Stewardson, Sept. 16 on charge of driving under the influence of alcohol. Case posted $300 and was released.
- Effingham city police arrested Donald J. Moon, 52, Hanson, Kentucky, Sept. 17 on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol, other drug or intoxicating compounds, resisting a peace officer and criminal damage to government property. Moon was in jail at last check.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Becky S. Pizzo, 50, Mason, Sept. 17 on an Effingham County attachment for contempt. Pizzo posted $200 and was released.
- Effingham city police arrested Yohanel Ruizjimenez, 27, Effingham, Sept. 17 on charge of retail theft. Ruizjimenez was given notice to appear and released.
- Effingham County deputies arrested John A. McCormick, 30, Shumway, Sept. 17 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of possession of less than 5 grams of meth. McCormick was in jail at last check.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Stephanie N. Hollinshead, 41, Mason, Sept. 17 on an Effingham County warrant for possession of less than 5 grams of meth. Hollinshead posted $375 and was released.
- Dalton R. Ard, 25, Effingham, began serving on Sept. 17 a 24-hour sentence on Problem-Solving Court sanction.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Kevin H. Dietz, 32, Pekin, Sept. 18 on charges of possession of between 15 and 100 grams of meth and possession of drug paraphernalia. Dietz was in jail at last check.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.