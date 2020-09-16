The Effingham Police Department reported the following incidents. There were no injuries or citations unless otherwise reported:
- At 9:30 p.m. Sept. 9 at the intersection of N. Keller and Midtown, a vehicle driven by Citlali Hoyos, 20, Effingham, struck a curb.
- At 5:15 p.m. Sept. 12 at 1204 Avenue of Mid-America an unknown vehicle backed into a vehicle driven by Courtney R. McDonald, 26, Watson.
- A 16-year-old of Effingham was cited Sept. 14 for possession of methamphetamine.
- Shane A. Reeves, 32, Jewett, was cited Sept. 14 for possession of methamphetamine, illegal possession of hypodermic needle/syringe, driving while license revoked.
- Heidi M. Hood, 30, Shumway, was cited Sept. 14 for resisting/obstructing a peace officer, obstructing justice.
- Zhanabek Dumbayev, 29, Brooklyn, NY, was cited Sept. 15 for improper parking on roadway.
