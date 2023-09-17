Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
- Altamont police arrested Rodney R. Alwardt, 30, Edgewood, Sept. 15 on charge of violation of order of protection.
- Effingham city police arrested Kayden Z. Anderson, 20, Effingham, Sept. 16 on charge of resisting or obstructing a peace officer.
- Illinois State Police arrested Alex L. Golden, 24, Effingham, Sept. 17 on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol, driver required to wear a seat belt and speeding 15 to 20 miles per hour over statutory limit.
