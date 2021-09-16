The Effingham Police Department reported the following incidents. There were no injuries or citations unless otherwise reported.
- At 7:35 p.m. Sept. 13 at the intersection of Ford and Keller, an unknown vehicle turned into the path of and was struck by a vehicle driven by Jillian R. Miller, 27, Louisville.
- Logan A. Ghast, 25, Newton, was cited Sept. 4 for criminal trespass to real property.
- Gaige B. McWhorter, 28, Effingham, was cited Sept. 13 for operating an uninsured motor vehicle
- Jonathan P. Benson, 28, Effingham, was cited Sept. 14 for driving while license suspended.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.