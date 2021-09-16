Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
- Effingham County deputies arrested Samantha L. Balderrama, 29, Douglasville, Texas, Sept. 14 on charges of possession of less than 5 grams of meth, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while license suspended, operating an uninsured motor vehicle and suspended registration. Balderrama was given notice to appear and released.
- Effingham city police arrested Ethan A. Nettles, 23, Effingham, Sept. 14 on charge of failure to register as a sex offender. Nettles was given notice to appear and released.
- Jesse D. Mosby, 26, Effingham, began serving Sept. 14 a 180-day sentence for possession of less than 5 grams of meth.
- Effingham city police arrested Brandon J. Hess, 37, Decatur, Sept. 15 on an Effingham County warrant for domestic battery, possession of less than 5 grams of meth and obstructing justice. Hess was given notice to appear and released.
- Effingham city police arrested Tia J. Piotrowski, 25, Ossian, Indiana, Sept. 15 on charges of possession of less than 5 grams of meth, possession of hypodermic needle and obstructing justice. Piotrowski was given notice to appear and released.
- Jamie L. Hays, 41, Mason, began serving Sept. 15 a 30-day sentence for petition to revoke probation on driving while license revoked conviction.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Paula D. Millerstanley, 54, St. Elmo, Sept. 15 on Fayette County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of theft of displayed merchandise less than $300 with previous conviction. Millerstanley posted $375 and was released.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Tyler J. Stewart, 35, Flora, Sept. 15 on Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of driving with revoked or suspended license. Stewart was in jail at last check.
- Illinois State Police arrested Ryan S. Graves, 38, Orland Park, Sept. 15 on charges of possession of stolen motor vehicle, flee or eluding police and disobeying police officer. Graves was in jail at last check.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.