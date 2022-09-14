Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
- Reece R. Wells, 26, Highland, began serving on Sept. 13 a 90-day sentence for possession of less than 5 grams of meth.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Scott A. Williams, 50, Findlay, Sept. 13 on an Effingham County original warrant for burglary and Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of burglary. Williams was in jail at last check.
- Effingham city police arrested Captain J. Heather, 41, Mattoon, Sept. 13 on charge of failure to register as violent offender. Heather was in jail at last check.
- Effingham city police arrested Isabella R. Gardner, 26, Effingham, Sept. 13 on charges of domestic battery and resisting a peace officer. Gardner posted $150 and was released.
- Effingham city police arrested Alonzo Hoyer, 40, Effingham, Sept. 13 on charge of criminal trespass to real property. Hoyer was released on $5,000 recognizance bond.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Leo B. Cline, 19, Effingham, Sept. 14 on Clay County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of criminal damage to property. Cline was transported to Clay County.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Kaitlyn G. Durbin, 21, Beecher City, Sept. 14 on Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of possession of between 5 and 15 grams of meth. Durbin posted $825 and was released.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Jerry L. Brown, 44, Effingham, Sept. 14 on charges of possession of less than 5 grams of meth and possession of drug paraphernalia. Brown was in jail at last check.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Tiffany I. Brown, 36, Effingham, Sept. 14 on charges of possession of less than 5 grams of meth, possession of drug paraphernalia, operation of a vehicle with suspended registration. Brown was released on $10,000 recognizance bond.
- Effingham city police arrested Raymond S. White, 46, Dieterich, Sept. 15 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of battery/causing bodily harm and Fayette County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of assault. White posted $375 on Effingham County warrant and $1,075 on Fayette County warrant and was released.
