The Effingham Police Department reported the following incidents. There were no injuries or citations unless otherwise reported:
- At 4:13 p.m. Sept. 10 at the intersection of Blohm and Sycamore, a vehicle driven by Beth A. Wattelet, 73, Effingham, struck a vehicle driven by Ashley N. Tappan, 24, Effingham.
- At 9:15 a.m. Sept. 11 at the intersection of Wabash and Banker, a vehicle driven by Samuel R. Kinkelaar, 36, Wheeler, rear-ended a vehicle driven by Melissa J. Jones, 54, Newton.
- Kaleb A.J. Godert, 19, Mason, was cited Sept. 6 for theft.
- Patrick M. Sidwell, 46, Watson, was cited Sept. 12 for retail theft.
