Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
- Effingham city police arrested Zachery P. Platteborze, 23, Effingham, Sept. 13 on charge of violation of an order of protection. Platteborze posted $150 and was released.
- Effingham city police arrested Katy M. Houser, 32, Edgewood, Sept. 13 on charge of domestic battery. Houser posted $150 and was released.
- Effingham city police arrested Brian D. Houser, 34, Effingham, Sept. 13 on charge of domestic battery. Houser posted $150 and was released.
- Debra Payne, 42, Collinsville, began serving Sept. 14 a 30-day sentence for petition to revoke probation on charge of burglary.
- Effingham city police arrested Jesse L. Kollman, 19, St. Elmo, Sept. 14 on charge of possession of a stolen motor vehicle and driving while license suspended. Kollman was given a notice to appear and released.
