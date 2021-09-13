The Effingham Police Department reported the following incidents. There were no injuries or citations unless otherwise reported.

  • At 2:10 p.m. Sept. 10 at the intersection of Ave of Mid America and Outer Belt West, a vehicle driven by Jackie L. Hines, 83, Redkey, IN, collided with a vehicle driven by Ruth A. Griffin, 67, Noble.
  • At 3 p.m. Sept. 10 at 1604 W. Fayette, an unknown vehicle struck a parked vehicle owned by Jason Dean, Covington, TN.
  • At 7:23 p.m. Sept. 12 at the intersection of Merchant and St. Louis, an unknown vehicle struck and damaged a stop sign owned by the City of Effingham.
  • At 12:45 p.m. Sept. 10 at 115 E. Jefferson, a vehicle driven by Phyllis K. Hille, 71, Dieterich, sideswiped a vehicle driven by Rex A. Blankenship, 48, Highland, IN.
  • At 11:45 a.m. Sept. 11 at the intersection of St. Anthony and Merchant, vehicles driven by Rosemarie J. Marengo, 56, Effingham, and Micaleb L. Hewkin, 20, Louisville, collided.
  • At 2:31 p.m. Sept. 11 at the intersection of Keller and Evergreen, a vehicle driven by Regina C. Deitering, 34, Lakewood, rear-ended a vehicle driven by Jessica R. Crabtree, 54, Shelbyville.

  • Blake W. Lane, 19, Dieterich, was cited Sept. 12 for illegal possession of alcohol by a minor.

  • Lucas A. Shields, 21, Effingham, was cited Sept. 12 for criminal damage to property.

  • Daniel R. Rizo, 45, Mattoon, was cited Sept. 10 for driving while license revoked and operating an uninsured motor vehicle

