Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
- Effingham city police arrested Rachel L. Worman, 26, Effingham, Sept. 12 on charge of criminal trespass to property. Worman posted $150 and was released.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Cory M. Hagan, 28, Effingham, Sept. 12 on charge of possession of less than 5 grams of meth. Hagan was given notice to appear and released.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Reuben L. Mooschekian, 25, Effingham, Sept. 12 on an Effingham County warrant for burglary and criminal damage to property. Mooschekian was in jail at last check.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Molly J. Brummer, 33, Sullivan, Sept. 12 on an Effingham County original warrant for burglary and criminal damage to property. Brummer was in jail at last check.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Jeffery A. Stemkamp, 34, Vandalia, Sept. 13 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of domestic battery. Stemkamp was in jail at last check.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Kendrick A. Jackson, 27, Panama City Beach, Florida, Sept. 13 on a Marion County warrant for theft deception intent of between $10,000 and $100,000. Jackson posted $2,500 and was released.
- Effingham city police arrested Alicia M. Kessler, 28, Effingham, Sept. 13 on charge of possession of controlled substance and contempt of court in Douglas County. Kessler was given notice to appear on the Effingham County charge and posted $150 on the Douglas County charge and was released.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Kristopher K. Blankenship, 42, Flora, Sept. 13 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of permit possession TTL/Permit/PLT/1st and Clay County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of possession of less than 5 grams of meth. Blankenship was given notice to appear on Effingham County charge and posted $375 on the Clay County charge and was released.
- Effingham city police arrested Daniel C. Lankford, 21, Effingham, Sept. 13 on an Effingham County warrant for unlawful possession of stolen vehicle. Lankford was in jail at last check.
- Altamont police arrested Dennis J. Zumbahlen, 63, Altamont, Sept. 13 on charge of driving under the influence of alcohol. Zumbahlen posted $100 and valid driver's license and was released.
- Effingham city police arrested Shawn A. Fitzgerald, 29, Effingham, Sept. 13 on an Effingham County attachment for contempt. Fitzgerald posted $100 and was released.
