The Effingham County Jail reported the following booking:
Illinois State Police arrested Derrick E. Hugger, 56, Jacksonville, Florida, Sept. 11 on charges of unlawful possession of weapon by a felon, possession of ammo by a felon, three counts of possession of controlled substance, illegal possession of cannabis by a driver, possession of between 2.5 and 10 grams of cannabis, Illegal transportation of alcohol by a driver, driving while license suspended, operation of an uninsured motor vehicle. Hugger was in jail at last check.
