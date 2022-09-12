Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:

  • Illinois State Police arrested Noel Arenas Jr., 29, Weslaco, Texas, Sept. 11 on charge of driving under the influence of alcohol. Arenas Jr. posted $300 and was released.
  • Anthony Munoz, 35, Flora, began serving on Sept. 12 a 13-day sentence for threatening a public official.
  • Effingham County deputies arrested Ryan Grant, 34, St. Elmo, Sept. 12 on federal warrant for indictment. Grant was transported to Marion County.
  • Effingham County deputies arrested Heather Orsborn, 36, Effingham, Sept. 12 on federal warrant for indictment. Orsborn was transported to Marion County.

