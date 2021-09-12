Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
- Effingham County deputies arrested Jackie A. Nichols, 33, Greenup, Sept. 10 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of less than 5 grams of meth. Nichols was in jail at last check.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Joshua S. Dyer, 44, Girard, Sept. 10 on an Effingham County warrant for felon failure to return from furlough. Dyer was in jail at last check.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Makia D. Charlton, 24, Kinmundy, Sept. 10 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court in charge of possession of less than 5 grams of meth. Charlton posted $575 and was released.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Siarra K. Araiza, 33, Effingham, Sept. 10 on an Effingham County attachment for contempt. Araiza posted $200 and was released.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Donovan J.T. Godert, 21, Effingham, Sept. 10 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of burglary. Godert posted $1,575 and was released.
- Effingham city police arrested Garry E. Courtney, 42, Cowden, Sept. 10 and an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of possession of meth manufacturing materials. Courtney was given notice to appear and released.
- Effingham city police arrested Garrett W. Shoemaker, 41, Effingham, Sept. 11 on charge of driving under the influence of alcohol and driving while license suspended. Shoemaker was given notice to appear and released.
- Effingham city police arrested Rachel L. Worman, 26, Effingham, Sept. 11 on charge of criminal trespass to property. Worman was in jail at last check.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.