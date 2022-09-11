Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
- Effingham County deputies arrested Miranda B. Davis, 28, Effingham, Sept. 9 on Jasper County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of unlawful possession of cannabis by a driver. Davis posted $225 and was released.
- Effingham city police arrested Tyler J. Stewart, 36, Flora, Sept. 9 on Fayette County warrant for failure to appear in court on attachment for contempt. Stewart was transported to Fayette County.
- Effingham city police arrested Ryan J. Beccue, 31, Effingham, Sept. 9 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of violation of order of protection. Beccue posted $575 and was released.
- Effingham city police arrested Elizabeth A. Kidd, 33, Stewardson, Sept. 9 on charges of delivery of between 5 and 15 grams of meth, possession of between 5 and 15 grams of meth and possession of drug paraphernalia. Kidd was given notice to appear and released.
- Effingham city police arrested John L. Wesselman, 52, Effingham, Sept. 9 on charges of delivery of between 5 and 15 grams of meth and possession of between 5 and 15 grams of meth. Wesselman was in jail at last check.
- Effingham city police arrested Christine E. Duckwitz, 34, Toledo, Sept. 9 on charge of retail theft. Duckwitz posted $150 and was released.
- Effingham city police arrested James W. Steuernagel, 30, Altamont, Sept. 9 on charge of domestic battery. Steuernagel was in jail at last check.
- Effingham city police arrested Anthony M. Jamison, 24, Effingham, Sept. 10 on charge of theft of between $500 and $10,000. Jamison was given notice to appear and released.
Effingham County deputies arrested Jennifer M. Watters, 40, Casey, Sept. 10 on Effingham County original warrant for burglary. Watters was in jail at last check.
