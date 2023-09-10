Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
- Effingham County deputies arrested David M. Bergbower, 34, Newton, Sept. 8 on Jasper County original warrant for unlawful possession of stolen vehicle.
- Effingham city police arrested Daniel M. Langham, 22, Effingham, Sept. 8 on charge of theft or possession of stolen property.
- Effingham city police arrested Lance E. Kraemer, 20, St. Elmo, Sept. 8 on charge of retail theft.
- Illinois State Police arrested Joseph H. Warner, 22, St. Elmo, Sept. 9 on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol and improper lane usage.
