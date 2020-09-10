The Effingham Police Department reported the following incidents. There were no injuries or citations unless otherwise reported:
- At 12:30 p.m. Sept. 7 at 1702 W. Evergreen, a semi driven by Clark S. Young, 58, West Salem, OH, struck and damaged a light pole owned by TSA Truck Stop.
- At 1:04 p.m. Sept. 3 at 1410 W. Fayette, a vehicle driven by Patsy G. Lenz, 79, Strasburg, struck a parked vehicle owned by Rick Vonderheide, Stewardson.
- Jenny L. Huynh, 34, Efingham, was cited Sept. 3 for retail theft.
- Kelsie J. Niccum, 33, Effingham, was cited Sept. 7 for retail theft.
- Brandon C. Neville, 30, Altamont, was cited Sept. 7 for theft and driving while license revoked.
- Jesse L. Kollman, 19, Vandalia, was cited Sept. 9 for trespassing.
- Amber L. Sandstrom, 31, Effingham, was cited Sept. 6 for obstructing justice.
