The Effingham Police Department reported the following incidents. There were no injuries or citations unless otherwise reported:

  • At 12:30 p.m. Sept. 7 at 1702 W. Evergreen, a semi driven by Clark S. Young, 58, West Salem, OH, struck and damaged a light pole owned by TSA Truck Stop. 
  • At 1:04 p.m. Sept. 3 at 1410 W. Fayette, a vehicle driven by Patsy G. Lenz, 79, Strasburg, struck a parked vehicle owned by Rick Vonderheide, Stewardson.
  • Jenny L. Huynh, 34, Efingham, was cited Sept. 3 for retail theft.
  • Kelsie J. Niccum, 33, Effingham, was cited Sept. 7 for retail theft.
  • Brandon C. Neville, 30, Altamont, was cited Sept. 7 for theft and driving while license revoked.
  • Jesse L. Kollman, 19, Vandalia, was cited Sept. 9 for trespassing.
  • Amber L. Sandstrom, 31, Effingham, was cited Sept. 6 for obstructing justice.

Tags

Recommended for you