The Effingham Police Department reported the following incidents. There were no injuries or citations unless otherwise reported.
- At 4:02 p.m. Aug. 25 at the intersection of W. Temple and N. Maple, a vehicle driven by Mikala D. Lindsay, 26, Watson, struck a vehicle driven by Kevin R. Laub, 50, Effingham.
- At 7:23 a.m. Aug. 30 at the intersection of St. Anthony and N. Maple, a vehicle driven by Teresa L. Forys, 57, Altamont, struck a vehicle driven by Tara M. Brown, 38, Effingham. Forys was ticketed for Disobeying a traffic Control Device.
- At 11:45 a.m. Aug. 30 at 101 N. 4th, a vehicle driven by Dennis C. Yocum, 68, Watson, struck a vehicle driven by Jodi S. Cartier, 36, Effingham.
At 8:56 p.m. Aug. 30 at the intersection of N. Raney and Ford, a vehicle driven by Daisy M. Hillis, 23, Effingham, and a vehicle driven by Casandra J. Foster, 26, Altamont, collided. Hillis was ticketed for operating an uninsured motor vehicle.
