Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
- Effingham County deputies arrested Shania L. Funneman, 24, Effingham, Aug. 30 on an Effingham County warrant for driving under the influence of alcohol. Funneman posted $325 and was released.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Jaime Guerrero Turja, 28, Effingham, Aug. 30 on Bond County warrant for driving while license suspended. Turja posted $500 and was released.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Kyle Mesnard, 21, Mason, Aug. 30 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of possession of meth. Mesnard was in jail at last check.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Justin Sapp, 36, Edgewood, Aug. 30 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of possession of meth and Fayette County warrant for theft. Sapp posted $575 on the Effingham County warrant and $275 on the Fayette County warrant and was released.
- Effingham city police arrested Mercedes Hadnot, 28, Effingham, Aug. 31 on charges of possession of less than 5 grams of meth, possession of hypodermic syringe, operation of uninsured motor vehicle, driving while license suspended and Williamson County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of larceny. Hadnot was in jail at last check.
- Altamont police arrested Cory A. Adams, 28, Altamont, Aug. 31 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of battery/physical contact. Adams was released on $5,000 recognizance bond.
- Effingham city police arrested Beau A. Davis, 26, Casey, Aug. 31 on charges of possession of between 5 and 15 grams of meth and delivery of between 5 and 15 grams of meth. Davis was in jail at last check.
