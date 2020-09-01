The Effingham Police Department reported the following incidents. There were no injuries or citations unless otherwise reported:
- At 7:53 a.m. Aug. 28 at the intersection of 3rd and Technology, a vehicle driven by Karoline K. Pitcher, 22, Montrose, turned into the path of and was struck by a vehicle driven by Nicholas A. Berg, 37, Lincoln. Pitcher was ticketed for failure to yield.
- At 8:55 a.m. Aug. 29 north of the CSX Railroad Crossing on S. Willow, a vehicle driven by Roger L. Balcer, 83, Effingham, left the roadway and struck and damaged an Illinois Department of Transportation street sign and an Ameren utility pole.
- At 5:48 p.m. Aug. 28 at the intersection of Ford and Keller, a vehicle driven by Madison B. Lewis, 23, Clay City, rear-ended a vehicle driven by Cheryl L. Stumborg, 55, Effingham. Stumborg sustained injuries but refused treatment.
- Mitchell D. Tuttle, 21, Stewardson, was cited Aug. 28 for retail theft.
- Tara B. Szarek, 28, Flora, was cited Aug. 29 for trespassing
- Daniel J. Deinema, 33, Pittsburgh, PA, was cited Aug. 29 for criminal damage to property.
- Rachael L. Stephens, 26, Effingham, was cited Aug. 23 for trespassing.
- Bryce A. Ruholl, 19, Teutopolis, was cited Aug. 30 for battery and criminal damage to state-supported property.
