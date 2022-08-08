Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
- Effingham city police arrested Cecelia E. Kessler, 51, Effingham, Aug. 7 on charges of possession of less than 5 grams of meth, pedestrian under the influence, criminal trespass to property. Kessler was released on $10,000 recognizance bond.
- Effingham city police arrested Isidro Ixtepan, 32, Effingham, Aug. 7 on charges of aggravated domestic battery and unlawful restraint. Ixtepan was in jail at last check.
- Effingham city police arrested Nyhiem A. Hogans, 19, Opelousas, Louisiana, Aug. 7 on St. Landry County, Louisiana, warrant for attachment for second-degree murder. Hogans was in jail at last check.
- Illinois State Police arrested Stephanie Owens, 40, McKinney, Texas, Aug. 7 on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol and illegal transportation of alcohol by a driver. Owens was given notice to appear and released.
- Effingham city police arrested Tristen A. Spour, 19, Effingham, Aug. 7 on charge of false police report. Spour was given notice to appear and released.
- Effingham city police arrested Eric T. Dunn, 39, Effingham, Aug. 7 on charges of resisting a peace officer, disorderly conduct and aggravated assault to a peace officer. Dunn was in jail at last check.
- Altamont police arrested James W.S. Steuernagel, 30, Altamont, Aug. 8 on charge of domestic battery.
- Brian L. Campton, 52, Effingham, began serving on Aug. 8 a 48-hour sentence.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Shane A. Reeves, 36, Jewett, Aug. 8 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of possession of less than 5 grams of meth, Crawford County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of retail theft and Richland County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of possession of meth. Reeves was in jail at last check.
