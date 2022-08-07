Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
- Effingham County deputies arrested Loretta L. McCormick, 36, Altamont, Aug. 5 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of possession of less than 5 grams of meth. McCormick posted $325 and was released.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Sean K. Stokes, 57, Effingham, Aug. 5 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of possession of less than 5 grams of meth. Stokes was served on Aug. 6 a Bond County warrant for meth delivery. Stokes was in jail at last check.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Dailene J. Griffin, 57, Altamont, Aug. 5 on an Effingham County warrant for contempt of court. Griffin posted $100 and was released.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Keech G. Griffin, 47, Altamont, Aug. 5 on an Effingham County warrant for contempt of court. Griffin posted $100 and was released.
- Bryan K. Jones, 36, Effingham, began serving on Aug. 5 a 48-hour sentence on a Problem-Solving Court sanction.
- Colton A. Hall, 23, Effingham, began serving on Aug. 5 a 48-hour sentence on a Problem-Solving Court sanction.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Cassady M. McCracken, 27, Effingham, Aug. 5 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of aggravated battery to a nurse. McCracken posted $325 and was released.
- Effingham city police arrested Joshua J. Borries, 41, Dieterich, Aug. 6 on charge of driving under the influence of alcohol. Borries posted $100 and driver’s license and was released.
- Effingham city police arrested Lindsey J.M. Graham, 36, Dieterich, Aug. 6 on an Effingham County attachment for contempt. Graham posted $250 and was released.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.