Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
- Effingham city police arrested Aaron Baker, 32, homeless, Aug. 4 for failure to register as a sex offender.
- Altamont police arrested Lisa Kaufman, 27, Shumway, Aug. 4 on charges of aggravated driving under the influence and child endangerment.
- Effingham city police arrested Dew Dauherty, 55, Effingham, Aug. 4 on charges of driving under the influence and improper lane usage.
- Effingham city police arrested Dale T. Davis, 26, Effingham, Aug. 5 on charge of violation of violent offender registration.
- Effingham city police arrested Brandon T. Houser, 40, Effingham, Aug. 5 on charge of aggravated domestic battery.
- Effingham city police arrested Michelle L. Brown, 49, Effingham, Aug. 5 on charge of domestic battery.
