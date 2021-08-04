Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
- Effingham city police arrested Brandon D. Evans, 32, Effingham, Aug. 3 on an Effingham County attachment for contempt, new charge of manufacturing or delivery of between 30 and 500 grams of cannabis and possession of between 100 and 500 grams of cannabis. Evans was given notice to appear and released.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Tristan S. Durre, 25, Effingham, Aug. 3 on a Jasper County warrant for aggravated battery. Durre posted $150 and was released.
- Altamont police arrested Cory A. Adams, 27, Altamont, Aug. 3 on a Texas Department of Corrections warrant for original charge of assault against a peace officer. Adams was still in jail at last check.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Ryan T. Hoffman, 39, Effingham, Aug. 4 on an Effingham County warrant for attachment for contempt. Hoffman posted $100 and was released.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Raymond S. White, 45, Dieterich, Aug. 4 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear or pay on charge of battery/causing bodily harm and Fayette County warrant for domestic battery. White was still in jail at last check.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Troy M. O'Dell, 45, Toledo, Aug. 4 on charges of possession of less than 5 grams of meth and possession of hypodermic needle. O'Dell was given notice to appear and released.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Crystal C. Bueker, 24, Toledo, Aug. 4 on charges of possession of less than 5 grams of meth, possession of hypodermic needle, driving while license suspended and expired registration. Bueker was given notice to appear and released.
