The Effingham Police Department reported the following incidents. There were no injuries or citations unless otherwise reported.
- At 11:59 a.m. July 31 east of the intersection of Fayette and John Deere, a vehicle driven by William S. Swingler, 18, Effingham, rear-ended a vehicle driven by Brennan L. Heuerman, 29, Teutopolis. Swingler was ticketed for failure to reduce speed to aoid an accident.
- At 2:51 p.m. July 31 at the intersection of Henrietta and Fayette, a vehicle driven by Denise M. Evans, 62, Cowden, rear-ended a vehicle driven by Paul L. Smith, 42, Effingham.
- At 2:34 a.m. Aug. 1 at the intersection of Keller and Evergreen, an unknown semi struck a vehicle driven by Haidyn G. Lewis, 19, Effingham.
- At 8:59 p.m. Aug. 1 east of the intersection of 5th and Fayette, a vehicle driven by Dillon Rensner, 19, Effingham, lost control, left the roadway, and entered a parking lot where the vehicle collided with a parking block, shrubs and statues all owned by the City of Effingham. Rensner was ticketed for driving too fast for conditions.
- Austin A. Parker, 18, Effingham, was cited Aug. 2 for felony criminal damage to property and theft.
- At 5:38 p.m. July 31 at the intersection of Temple and Merchant, a vehicle driven by Rollie E. Leonberger Jr., 33, Mason, struck a vehicle driven by Grant J. Nuxoll, 17, Effingham.
- At 2:32 p.m. Aug. 1 west of the intersection of Maple and Fayette, a vehicle driven by Dylan W. Keller, 24, Effingham, rear-ended a vehicle driven by Marissa L. Palmer, 38, Effingham.
- At 3:14 p.m. Aug. 1 at the intersection of Banker and Jaycee, a vehicle driven by Landis L. Rinehart, 17, Louisville, turned in front of and was struck by a vehicle driven by Kristina R. Perkins, 29, Flora. The impact caused Perkins’ vehicle to then strike a vehicle driven by James D. Tarrant, 18, Watson.
- At 11:10 a.m. Aug. 2 west of the intersection of Park and Crawford, a vehicle driven by Tessa L. Schlanser, 35, Effingham, backed into a parked vehicle owned by Janice Winks, Farina.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.