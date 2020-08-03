Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
- Effingham County deputies arrested Calvin J. Williams, 32, Mattoon, July 28 on charge of contempt of court for failed drug test. Williams was in jail at last check.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Sirod M. Williams, 32, St. Louis, July 28 on charge of assault. Williams posted $150 and was released.
- Altamont police arrested Robert L. Schuppert, 46, Effingham, July 28 on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol, failure to yield to a pedestrian and illegal transportation of alcohol. Schuppert was given notice to appear and released.
- Illinois State Police arrested Adam C. Oglesby, 25, Chicago, July 29 on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol, no valid driver’s license, operating an uninsured motor vehicle, illegal transportation of alcohol and improper lane usage. Oglesby was given notice to appear and released.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Alexander D. Hewkin, 25, Effingham, July 31 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of possession of less than 5 grams of meth, Cumberland County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of domestic battery, defacement of property, disorderly conduct, Cumberland County warrant for aggravated domestic battery and interfering with reporting domestic. Hewkin was in jail at last check.
- Effingham city police arrested Skylar W. Gerhardt, 21, Effingham, July 31 on charge of domestic battery. Gerhardt posted $350 and was released.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Brandi N. Pilcher, 35, Altamont, Aug. 2 on charge of driving under the influence of alcohol, improper lane usage, operating an uninsured motor vehicle. Pilcher was given a notice to appear and released.
- Effingham city police arrested Joshua C. Black, 41, Effingham, Aug. 2 on charge of domestic battery. Black was in jail at last check.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Kyle A. Tatman, 28, Effingham, Aug. 2 on charges of domestic battery and aggravated battery. Tatman posted $1,000 and was released.
- Altamont police arrested Benjamin M.D. Poe, 28, Altamont, Aug. 2 on charge of domestic battery. Poe was given a notice to appear and released.
- Effingham city police arrested Nicholas A. Berg, 37, Effingham, Aug. 2 on charges of criminal trespass to real property and stalking. Berg was released on a $10,000 recognizance bond.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Charles M. Coleman, 43, Marion, Aug. 3 on charges of possession of less than 5 grams of meth, possession of drug paraphernalia and operating an uninsured motor vehicle. Coleman was given a notice to appear and released.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Kristen R. Davis, 25, Stewardson, Aug. 3 on charges of possession of less than 5 grams of meth, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of less than 10 grams of cannabis. Davis was given notice to appear and released.
- Effingham city police arrested Jimmie J. Hickman, 28, Effingham, Aug. 3 on charge of domestic battery. Hickman posted $350 and was released.
- Altamont police arrested Jason E. Wagner, 43, Savoy, Aug. 3 on charges of criminal trespass to real property and disorderly conduct. Wagner was given a notice to appear and released.
