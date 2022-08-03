The Effingham Police Department reported the following incidents. There were no injuries or citations unless otherwise reported.
- At 5:53 a.m. Aug. 2 at the intersection of Fayette and Willow, a vehicle driven by Jill S. Will, 30, Effingham, pulled into the path of and was struck by a vehicle driven by Johnny A. Soto, 25, Teutopolis. Will was ticketed for Disobeying Traffic Control Device.
Michael R. Coleman, 38, Altamont, was cited Aug. 1 for Driving While License Revoked.
Tyler M. Koonce, 19, Wheeler, was cited Aug. 1 for No Valid Driver’s License.
