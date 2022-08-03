Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:

  • Effingham County deputies arrested Robert J. Wesselman, 45, Effingham, Aug. 2 on an Effingham County Problem-Solving Court warrant for failure to abide by terms and conditions. Wesselman was in jail at last check.
  • Effingham County deputies arrested Calin D. Garrett, 31, Effingham, Aug. 2 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of driving under the influence of alcohol. Garrett posted $425 and was released.
  • Altamont police arrested Tuesday N. Flowers, 38, Altamont, Aug. 2 on Fayette County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of retail theft. Flowers posted $425 and was released.
  • Effingham city police arrested Danette M. Frey, 47, Effingham, Aug. 2 on charge of disorderly conduct for making a false 911 call. Frey was given notice to appear and released.
  • Illinois State Police arrested Andrea E. Bruels, 45, Effingham, Aug. 3 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of driving while license revoked. Bruels posted $275 and was released.
  • Illinois State Police arrested Tyler J. Stewart, 36, Flora, Aug. 3 on Fayette County warrant for failure to appear in court on attachment for contempt. Stewart was transported to Fayette County Jail.

