The Effingham Police Department reported the following incidents. There were no injuries or citations unless otherwise reported.
- At 1:10 p.m. Aug. 23 at the intersection of Keller and Ford, a vehicle driven by William K. Baumgartner, 76, Windsor, rear-ended a vehicle driven by Zebadiah W. Berry, 36, Effingham. Baumgartner was ticketed for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.
- At 12:46 p.m. Aug. 24 at the intersection of 3rd and the I57 NB/I70 EB exit ramp, a vehicle driven by Jacqueline M. McCullough, 18, Watson, struck a vehicle driven by Emily A. Michels, 21, Montrose.
- Shawn T. Crutchfield, 21, Effingham, was cited Aug. 27 for reckless driving, fleeing/attempting to elude peace officer, resisting/obstructing a peace officer, improper operation of all-terrain vehicle, improper lane usage
Pawiter Singh, 29, Bakersfield, CA, was cited Aug. 27 for parking where prohibited.
Manpreet Singh Sodhi, 30, Bakersfield, CA, was cited Aug. 27 for parking where prohibited.
