The Effingham Police Department reported the following incidents. There were no injuries or citations unless otherwise reported.

  • At 1:10 p.m. Aug. 23 at the intersection of Keller and Ford, a vehicle driven by William K. Baumgartner, 76, Windsor, rear-ended a vehicle driven by Zebadiah W. Berry, 36, Effingham. Baumgartner was ticketed for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.
  • At 12:46 p.m. Aug. 24 at the intersection of 3rd and the I57 NB/I70 EB exit ramp, a vehicle driven by Jacqueline M. McCullough, 18, Watson, struck a vehicle driven by Emily A. Michels, 21, Montrose.
  • Shawn T. Crutchfield, 21, Effingham, was cited Aug. 27 for reckless driving, fleeing/attempting to elude peace officer, resisting/obstructing a peace officer, improper operation of all-terrain vehicle, improper lane usage

  • Pawiter Singh, 29, Bakersfield, CA, was cited Aug. 27 for parking where prohibited.

  • Manpreet Singh Sodhi, 30, Bakersfield, CA, was cited Aug. 27 for parking where prohibited.

