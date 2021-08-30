Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
- Effingham County deputies arrested Josh W. Tate, 32, Dieterich, Aug. 29 on charge of domestic battery. Tate was in jail at last check.
- Effingham County deputies arrested James E. Texas Jr., 34, Owensboro, Kentucky, Aug. 29 on Hancock County, Kentucky, warrant for child neglect. Texas Jr. was released by Hancock County, Kentucky.
- Altamont police arrested Ryan J. Beccue, 30, Altamont, Aug. 29 on Fayette County warrant for theft deception with intent between $500 and $10,000. Beccue posted $1,075 and was released.
- Effingham city police arrested Natashia L. Blackwell, 34, Newton, Aug. 30 on charges of possession of hypodermic needle, resisting a peace officer, possession of meth, possession of controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, Coles County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of escape and Jasper County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of burglary. Blackwell was in jail at last check.
- Effingham city police arrested Sean K. Stokes, 33, Effingham, Aug. 30 on charge of unlawful use of weapon, possession of hypodermic needle, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession less than 5 grams of meth and possession of controlled substance. Stokes was in jail at last check.
- Effingham city police arrested Lee M. Jones, 33, Oblong, Aug. 30 on Jasper County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of possession of controlled substance except A/D. Jones was given notice to appear by Jasper County and released.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Trevor L. Lindemann, 31, Effingham, Aug. 30 on Richland County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of driving under the influence of alcohol. Lindemann was in jail at last check.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Lindsey J. Streu, 36, Arkansas, Aug. 30 on Washington County, Arkansas, warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of theft. Streu was given notice to appear by Washington County, Arkansas, and released.
