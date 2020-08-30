Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
- Effingham city police arrested Julie A. Parks, 50, Effingham, Aug. 28 on charge of aggravated battery of a senior citizen. Parks was given a notice to appear and released.
- Effingham city police arrested Joshua D. Lataid, 33, Torrington, CT, on charges of burglary and possession of a controlled substance. Lataid was in jail at last check.
- Illinois State Police arrested Colton D. Risner, 27, St. Elmo, Aug. 29 on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol, operation of an uninsured motor vehicle, speeding and resisting a peace officer. Risner was given a notice to appear and released.
