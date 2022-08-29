The Effingham Police Department reported the following incidents. There were no injuries or citations unless otherwise reported.

  • At 6:54 p.m. Aug. 25 at the intersection of Keller and Thelma Keller, a vehicle driven by Carl H. Schottman, 76, Dieterich, struck a vehicle driven by Kiyah E. Kuhlman, 21, Dieterich. Schottman was ticketed for Failure to Yield.

  • At 5:11 p.m. Aug. 11 at 1019 Gordon, a vehicle driven by Lucas M. Oswald, 23, Effingham, left the roadway and struck and damaged a shrub owned by Ryan Gebben, Effingham. Oswald was ticketed for Reckless Driving and Failure to Report Accident.

  • At 9:43 a.m. Aug. 26 at the intersection of Keller and Evergreen, a vehicle driven by William E. Weidner, 63, Kinmundy, rear-ended a vehicle driven by Jeremy L. Followell, 45, Altamont.

  • At 1:26 p.m. Aug. 26 at 1910 S. Banker, a vehicle driven by Drake N. Eastin, 18, Vandalia, backed into a vehicle driven by Benjamin C. Goeckner, 43, Mason. Eastin was ticketed for Operating an Uninsured Motor Vehicle.

  • At 2:46 p.m. Aug. 26 at the intersection of Jefferson and Henrietta, a vehicle driven by Anita G. Walker, 61, Effingham, struck a vehicle driven by Ronald S. Dare, 57, Effingham.

  • At 6:53 p.m. Aug. 27 west of the intersection of Keller and Evergreen, a semi driven by Liban S. Omar, 33, St. Louis Park, MN, backed into a vehicle driven by Ronald E. Pike, 55, Mason.

  • Derek A. Britz, 38, Altamont, was cited Aug. 25 for Driving While License Suspended.

  • Joshua D. McIntyre, 31, Texico, was cited Aug. 27 for Disobeying Traffic Control Device.

  • Monty E. Evans, 50, Effingham, was cited Aug. 27 for Disobeying Traffic Control Device.

