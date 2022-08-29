The Effingham Police Department reported the following incidents. There were no injuries or citations unless otherwise reported.
At 6:54 p.m. Aug. 25 at the intersection of Keller and Thelma Keller, a vehicle driven by Carl H. Schottman, 76, Dieterich, struck a vehicle driven by Kiyah E. Kuhlman, 21, Dieterich. Schottman was ticketed for Failure to Yield.
At 5:11 p.m. Aug. 11 at 1019 Gordon, a vehicle driven by Lucas M. Oswald, 23, Effingham, left the roadway and struck and damaged a shrub owned by Ryan Gebben, Effingham. Oswald was ticketed for Reckless Driving and Failure to Report Accident.
At 9:43 a.m. Aug. 26 at the intersection of Keller and Evergreen, a vehicle driven by William E. Weidner, 63, Kinmundy, rear-ended a vehicle driven by Jeremy L. Followell, 45, Altamont.
At 1:26 p.m. Aug. 26 at 1910 S. Banker, a vehicle driven by Drake N. Eastin, 18, Vandalia, backed into a vehicle driven by Benjamin C. Goeckner, 43, Mason. Eastin was ticketed for Operating an Uninsured Motor Vehicle.
At 2:46 p.m. Aug. 26 at the intersection of Jefferson and Henrietta, a vehicle driven by Anita G. Walker, 61, Effingham, struck a vehicle driven by Ronald S. Dare, 57, Effingham.
At 6:53 p.m. Aug. 27 west of the intersection of Keller and Evergreen, a semi driven by Liban S. Omar, 33, St. Louis Park, MN, backed into a vehicle driven by Ronald E. Pike, 55, Mason.
Derek A. Britz, 38, Altamont, was cited Aug. 25 for Driving While License Suspended.
Joshua D. McIntyre, 31, Texico, was cited Aug. 27 for Disobeying Traffic Control Device.
Monty E. Evans, 50, Effingham, was cited Aug. 27 for Disobeying Traffic Control Device.
