Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
- Effingham city police arrested William C. Clark, 58, Memphis, Tennessee, Aug. 28 on McLean County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of possession of up to 15 grams of a controlled substance. Clark posted $500 and was released.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Britt A. Young, 27, Effingham, Aug.29 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of domestic battery/physical contact. Young was in jail at last check.
- Effingham city police arrested John D. Jenkins, 60, Effingham, Aug. 30 on charges of possession of meth, possession of controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Jenkins was in jail at last check.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Michael C. Boyd, 45, Teutopolis, Aug. 30 on charges of possession of meth, possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to use turn signal. Boyd was released on $10,000 recognizance bond.
