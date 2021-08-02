The Effingham Police Department reported the following incidents. There were no injuries or citations unless otherwise reported.
- At 12:12 p.m. July 29 at the intersection of 3rd and Technology, a vehicle driven by Olivia D. Lewis, 27, Dieterich, rear-ended a vehicle driven by Jacquelynne P. Witteborg, 18, Beecher City.
- At 3:13 p.m. July 29 at the intersection of Maple and Fayette, a vehicle driven by Jean L. Harris, 52, Farina, struck a vehicle driven by Amanda C. Hirtzel, 46, Effingham. Hirtzel sustained injuries and was transported by ambulance to HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital for treatment. Harris was ticketed for disobeying traffic control device.
- At 12:55 p.m. July 30 at 1801 W. Fayette, a semi driven by Charles M. Patterson, 56, Virginia Beach, VA, backed into a vehicle driven by Dean A. Conkling, 54, Effingham.
- At 2:13 p.m. July 30 at the intersection of Charlotte and Shenandoah, a semi driven by Brandon D. Sharp, 26, Starkville, MS, removed traffic cones and signs and continued to drive down a freshly asphalted, closed street owned by the City of Effingham, causing damage to the surface. Sharp was ticketed for disobeying traffic control device.
- At 8 p.m. July 30 at the intersection of Raney and Ford, a vehicle driven by Chase S. Ward, 22, Effingham, left the roadway and struck and damaged an Effingham City light pole. No injuries. Ward was ticketed for driving while license suspended and leaving the scene of an accident with property damage.
- At 8:39 p.m. July 30 at 1325 N. Outer Belt West, a vehicle driven by Scott L. Buckley, 31, Vandalia, attempted to switch places with the front-seat passenger, Victoria A. Raney, 25, Vandalia, during a traffic stop, causing the vehicle to shift into reverse and strike a parked, unoccupied, Effingham City Police squad car. Buckley was ticketed for driving while license revoked, reckless driving, and operating an uninsured motor vehicle. Raney was ticketed for permitting unauthorized person to drive.
- At 11:24 a.m. July 31 at the intersection of 4th and Wabash, a vehicle driven by Robert S. Gill, 19, Effingham, rear-ended a vehicle driven by Catherine R. McDonald, 59, Mode. Gill was ticketed for operating an uninsured motor vehicle.
- At 12:36 p.m. July 31 north of the intersection of Keller and W. Evergreen, a vehicle driven by Rachel M. Smith, 32, Willow Hill, rear-ended a vehicle driven by Stephanie L. Brownstein, 34, Urbana, causing Brownstein’s vehicle to rear-end a vehicle driven by Dustin M. Tabbert Bridges, 20, Shelbyville.
- At 12:39 p.m. July 31 at the intersection of Fayette and Outer Belt West, a vehicle driven by Jason A. Sullivan, 37, Edgewood, collided with a vehicle driven by Christine E. Westendorf, 69, Effingham.
- Ashley A. Lee, 26, Effingham, was cited July 27 for retail theft.
- Orlando Fabian, 35, Effingham, was cited July 30 for no valid driver’s license.
