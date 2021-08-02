Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
- Effingham County deputies arrested Malachi S.E. Harpster, 27, Charleston, Aug. 1 on charges of possession of between 15 and 100 grams of cannabis, armed violence, possession of between 15 and 100 grams of meth, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession with intent to deliver, possession of hypodermic needle and expired registration. Harpster was in jail at last check.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Derrick L. Covington, 28, Pana, Aug. 1 on an Effingham County warrant for possession of less than 5 grams of meth. Covington was given notice to appear and released.
- Effingham city police arrested Gregory S. Brooks, 58, Harrison, Ohio, Aug. 1 on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol and improper lane usage. Brooks was given notice to appear and released.
- Effingham city police arrested Andrew M. Harris, 38, Edgewood, Aug. 1 on charge of domestic battery. Harris posted $300 and was released.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Michael B. Kios, 36, Effingham, Aug. 2 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of criminal damage to property less than $500. Kios posted bond and was released.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Alexis C. Gutierrez, 22, Effingham, Aug. 2 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of possession of less than 5 grams of meth. Gutierrez was given notice to appear and released.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Billy J. Cripe, 32, Altamont, Aug. 2 on an Effingham County original warrant for possession of a controlled substance. Cripe was given notice to appear and released.
- Effingham city police arrested Kenneth R. Williams, 25, Windsor, Aug. 2 on charges of driving while license suspended, obstruction of justice and Indiana state warrant for burglary. Williams was given notice to appear on new charges and was in still in jail on the warrant.
