Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
- Effingham County deputies arrested Richard A. Heil, 42, Bethalto, Aug. 27 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of possession of a controlled substance. Heil was in jail at last check.
- Altamont police arrested Vahik Sepanosian, 65, Montrose, California, Aug. 27 on charge of theft between $500 and $10,000. Sepanosian was in jail at last check.
- Effingham city police arrested John L. Carver, 37, Springfield, Aug. 28 on charge of possession of between 15 and 100 grams of meth and possession of drug paraphernalia. Carver was in jail at last check.
- Effingham city police arrested Katheryn L. Janet, 31, Springfield, Aug. 28 on charge of possession of between 15 and 100 grams of meth. Janet was in jail at last check.
- Effingham city police arrested David L. Mercer, 40, Effingham, Aug. 28 on charge of burglary. Mercer was in jail at last check.
- Effingham city police arrested Cody A. Jones, 40, Edgewood, Aug. 28 on charge of failure to register as a sex offender. Jones was in jail at last check.
- Illinois State Police arrested Marcos N. Benito, 20, Effingham, Aug. 29 on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol, speeding, improper lane usage, improper lighting, no driver’s license and no insurance. Benito was given notice to appear and released.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.