Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
- Effingham County deputies arrested Eric W. Lewis, 46, Effingham, Aug. 25 on charges of possession of controlled substance – shrooms, driving while license revoked, possession of fictitious registration, possession with intent to deliver controlled substance, possession of controlled substance – hallucinogen, possession of between 100 and 500 grams of cannabis, possession with intent to deliver between 30 and 500 grams of cannabis, operating uninsured motor vehicle, unlawful possession of title and disobeying stop sign.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Philip M. Blair, 41, Effingham, Aug. 25 on charges of possession of less than 5 grams of meth, possession of drug paraphernalia, no valid driver’s license, operation of uninsured motor vehicle and suspended registration.
- Effingham city police arrested Bradley R. Loy, 40, Effingham, Aug. 26 on charge of disorderly conduct.
- Effingham city police arrested Shane J. Bohn, 50, Effingham, Aug. 26 on charges of possession of less than 5 grams of meth and possession of hypodermic needle.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Westen P. Giles, 25, Windsor, Aug. 27 on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol and disobeying a stop sign.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.