Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
- Joshua A. Stout, 44, Effingham, began serving on Aug. 26 a 72-hour sentence on an Effingham County Problem-Solving Court sanction.
- Matthew Jackson, 27, Effingham, began serving on Aug. 26 a 24-hour sentence on an Effingham County Problem-Solving Court sanction.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Erika S. Williams, 27, Iuka, Aug. 26 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of resisting a peace officer and Clay County warrant. Williams was in jail at last check.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Amber N. Burry, 39, Effingham, Aug. 26 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of bad checks. Burry posted $425 and was released.
- Effingham city police arrested Stephanie L. Mercer, 43, Effingham, Aug. 26 on charges of possession of meth and drug paraphernalia. Mercer was given notice to appear and released.
- Effingham city police arrested Jeremy A. Wiseman, 37, Effingham Aug. 26 on charge of driving under the influence of alcohol. Wiseman was in jail at last check.
- Effingham city police arrested Brian A. Niebrugge, 57, Effingham, Aug. 26 on charges of possession of meth, possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting/obstructing a peace officer. Niebrugge was in jail at last check.
- Colton Hall, 24, Effingham, began serving on Aug. 26 a 24-hour sentence on an Effingham County Problem-Solving Court sanction.
- Jordan Kollman, 25, Effingham, began serving on Aug. 26 a 24-hour sentence on an Effingham County Problem-Solving Court sanction.
- Altamont police arrested Jesse Blain, 37, Effingham, Aug. 27 on charge of possession of meth. Blain was given notice to appear and released.
- Altamont police arrested Zachary D. Tegenkamp, 33, Effingham, Aug. 27 on charge of possession of meth. Tegenkamp was given notice to appear and released.
- Effingham county deputies arrested Brad L. Young, 47, Flora, Aug. 27 on Effingham County warrant for possession of less than 5 grams of meth. Young was given notice to appear and released.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Philip E. Stein, 40, Effingham, Aug. 28 on charges of leaving the scene of an accident, operating an ATV on the roadway and no insurance. Stein posted $250 and was released.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.