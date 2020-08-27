The Effingham Police Department reported the following incidents. There were no injuries or citations unless otherwise reported.
- At 9:28 a.m. Aug. 24 at the intersection of Banker and Jaycee, a vehicle driven by Amy J. Donaldson, 52, Effingham, pulled into the path of and was struck by a vehicle driven by Debbie S. Mahaffey, 38, Effingham.
- At 7:17 p.m. Aug. 25 at the intersection of Maple and Fayette, an unknown vehicle sideswiped a semi driven by Michael A. Smith, 60, Springfield.
- At 8:43 p.m. Aug. 25 at 806 N. Keller, a vehicle driven by Collin A. Gardner, 26, Effingham, struck a dog.
- Crystal N. Smith, 33, Effingham, was cited Aug. 21 for driving while license revoked
- Austin A. Parker, 18, Effingham, was cited Aug. 22 for no valid driver’s license and failure to signal when required.
- Daniel W. Hoyer, 34, Effingham, was cited Aug. 14 for improper lane usage and operating an uninsured motor vehicle.
