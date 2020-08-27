Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
- Effingham city police arrested Xenia L. Montoya, 27, Effingham, Aug. 26 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of possession of meth. Montoya posted $275 and was released.
- Effingham city police arrested Tiffany N. Crawford, 30, Effingham, Aug. 26 on a Jasper County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of possession of lost credit card. Crawford was given notice to appear and released.
- Effingham city police arrested Jordan A. Kritz, 30, Effingham, Aug. 26 on charge of domestic battery. Kritz was in jail at last check.
- Altamont police arrested Erich S. Kraemer, 31, Altamont, Aug. 26 on charge of domestic battery. Kraemer was in jail at last check.
- Effingham city police arrested Alexander W. Gray II, 24, Effingham, Aug. 26 on charges of attempted home invasion, criminal damage to property, criminal trespass to property and disorderly conduct. Gray II was in jail at last check.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Jordan J. Kollman, 23, Effingham, Aug. 27 on charges of unlawful use of a weapon by a felon, defacing a firearm, possession of stolen firearms and armed habitual criminal. Kollman was in jail at last check.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Daniel W. Hoyer, 34, Effingham, Aug. 27 on charges of unlawful use of a weapon by a felon, possession of stolen firearms, armed habitual criminal and failure to signal. Hoyer was in jail at last check.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.