Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
- Effingham city police arrested Kayden Z. Anderson, 19, Effingham, Aug. 23 on Cumberland County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of driving under the influence of an intoxicating compound, unlawful use of cannabis by a driver, operating an uninsured motor vehicle and unlicensed mufflers. Anderson posted $375 and was released.
- Effingham city police arrested Jason E. Ullrich, 45, Effingham, Aug. 23 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of resisting a peace officer, correctional employee or firefighter. Ullrich was in jail at last check.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Rob R. French, 55, Altamont, Aug. 23 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of domestic battery/physical contact and Fayette County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of false report of a theft less than $300 with preconviction. French was in jail at last check.
- Effingham city police arrested Tristan S. Durre, 26, Effingham, Aug. 23 on charge of driving under the influence of alcohol. Durre posted $100 and driver’s license and was released.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Skylor J. Rohr, 22, Mattoon, Aug. 24 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of possession of an amount of controlled substance except (A/D) and Effingham County attachment for contempt. Rohr was in jail at last check.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Jamey M. Rhodes, 25, Brownstown, Aug. 24 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of possession of less than 5 grams of meth. Rhodes was in jail at last check.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Joshua B. Mobley, 49, Peoria, Aug. 24 on McLean County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of possession of between 5 and 15 grams of meth. Mobley was in jail at last check.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Thomas E. Merrifield, 45, Pana, Aug. 24 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of possession of less than 5 grams of meth. Merrifield was in jail at last check.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Lane M. Redfern, 20, Altamont, Aug. 24 on Coles County warrant for contempt of court. Redfern was given notice to appear by Coles County and released.
