Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
Effingham city police arrested Brian Keith Miller, 47, Effingham, Aug. 24 on charges of possession of a controlled substance and pedestrian under the influence. Miller was in jail at last check.
Effingham city police arrested Hunter D. Gregory, 22, Louisville, Aug. 25 on charge of domestic battery. Gregory was in jail at last check.
Effingham County deputies arrested Christopher D. Gilley, 32, Montrose, Aug. 25 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of possession of meth. Gilley posted $375 and was released.
Effingham County deputies arrested Aaron J. Doedtman, 45, Watson, Aug. 25 on charges of aggravated domestic battery and domestic battery. Doedtman was in jail at last check.
Effingham County deputies arrested Devin R. Falbe, 26, Effingham, Aug. 25 on charge of domestic battery. Falbe posted $100 and was released.
